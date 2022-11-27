AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
New Zealand-India second ODI abandoned because of rain

AFP Published November 27, 2022 Updated November 27, 2022 02:22pm
Photo: AFP
HAMILTON: The second one-day international between New Zealand and India was abandoned in Hamilton after rain halted play on Sunday.

India, sent into bat, were 89 for one with Shubman Gill on 45 and Suryakumar Yadav on 34 when play was called off.

The fixture had been reduced to a 29-over match after a first weather disruption halted play for nearly four hours with India on 22-0 after 4.5 overs.

NZ skipper Williamson to miss final India T20 for medical appointment

A further eight overs were bowled when play resumed before the rain sent the players back to the pavilion again and no more play was possible.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning Friday’s opening game in Auckland by seven wickets.

The final match is in Christchurch on Wednesday.

