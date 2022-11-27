AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Pakistan

PTI chief’s all plans have failed: Maryam

NNI Published 27 Nov, 2022 05:58am
LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has termed the PTI long march as the most unsuccessful, saying party chairman Imran Khan is staging one drama after another and a lie.

Reacting to the long march on Saturday, she said that all plans of the PTI chairman have failed. “The truth is Imran Khan’s all plans, including a nine-year plan, the plan to end the government through a conspiracy, the plan to appoint the army chief of his choice, the plan to create an obstacle in the appointment of the army chief and the plan to make the new army chief controversial, have failed badly. Conspirators meet the same end,” he maintained.

“All plans devised by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, including his conspiracy narrative, and interference in the army chief’s appointment, have failed miserably. This is how conspiracies end,” she added.

Maryam Nawaz PTI Imran Khan PMLN PTI long march

