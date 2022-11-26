Change of command

EDITORIAL: The anxiously awaited appointment has been made. Gen Asim Munir is to succeed Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as the new army chief while Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza will take over from Gen Nadeem Raza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. Both officers have distinguished service records and are well respected within the Army. That should leave no room for anyone to accuse the government of playing favourites.

Although it is the Prime Minister’s prerogative to make these appointments, PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf) Chairman Imran Khan had made a big fuss over it, especially after PM Shehbaz Sharif spent a good five days in London where he was purportedly seeking the approval of his self-exiled elder brother Nawaz Sharif. Khan’s demand that he be consulted was fulfilled by President Arif Alvi, who made a brief visit to Lahore to discuss the issue before signing the summary on the appointments. And the PTI has congratulated both officers on their new appointments.

However, what should have been a routine matter caused as much speculation as it did during the recent weeks and months says something about civil-military relations. The balance of power has been so heavily tilted in the wrong direction that it is described as a hybrid system. In his last public speech at a defence and martyrs’ day event, outgoing Army chief Gen Bajwa acknowledged that, though in a critical tone, when he said that last year, after thorough deliberations the military had decided to stay out of politics. Gen Munir comes in at a challenging time.

Not only is the polity deeply divided, the economy is also in a shambles. He needs to resist any temptation to intervene and endeavour to reset relations with the civilian leadership in accordance with the role the Constitution assigns the military and also the oath all officers take on being commissioned in the force vowing not to involve themselves in politics. It is for the constitutional institutions, namely parliament, the executive and the judiciary to resolve all outstanding issues. Under the new leadership the armed forces will need respond to wrangling among politicians, some of whom may look toward it for intervention on their behalf. The chief’s focus must remain on dealing with internal and external security challenges of which there are aplenty.

For obvious reasons apprehensions linger on. At present, military establishment’s meddling in political affairs is under intense criticism, hurting the Army’s public image. When he assumes command, Gen Munir, believed to be an apolitical professional soldier, is expected to act with restraint and do all that is necessary to build his institution’s image and reputation. Hopefully, he will come up to that expectation. He will be closely watched.

