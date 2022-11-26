PTI lawyers stage demo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers on Friday protested in front of the Supreme Court, demanding suo moto notice over the failure to register a first information report (FIR) after the assassination attempt on their party chief Imran Khan as per his version. The PTI leadership insisted that the names of the three people should be included in the case; otherwise, it would just be a piece of paper for them.

Ever since PTI chief Imran Khan had a brush with death in a failed assassination attempt, the ensuing controversy and deadlock have brought a document into the limelight that hitherto went unnoticed – the FIR that shapes the proceedings of a criminal case till the very end.

Right from the hospital bed after the attempt on his life, Imran has with sustained energy accused three powerful people in the country – the prime minister, interior minister, and a senior military officer – for allegedly plotting against him but has simultaneously been expressing his inability to nominate them in FIR despite having his government in Punjab.

