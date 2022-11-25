AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
Nov 25, 2022
Palm little changed, set for first weekly gain in three

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2022 11:22am
JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures traded in a tight range on Friday, as the ringgit recovered and participants awaited export data, although the benchmark contract was on track to post its first weekly gain in three.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at 4,040 ringgit ($907.05)per tonne by midday.

“The market is sideways with a downside bias, as the ringgit continues to strengthen. Negative margins in destination is also keeping buyers at bay,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The Malaysian ringgit gained for third straight session and hit its highest level in more than three months on Friday. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for holders of foreign currencies.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 1.58%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.93%. The Chicago Board of Trade was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Palm oil may test support zone of 3,994-4,019 ringgit

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a support zone of 3,994-4,019 ringgit a tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,992 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

