Nov 24, 2022
‘US conspiracy’ real, insists Mazari

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
ISLAMABAD: The firebrand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader, Dr Shireen Mazari, on Wednesday said: “the US conspiracy was real and (the) cipher is evidence of it” while the Fall of Dhaka was the formal military surrender by General Niazi.

The statement from Mazari comes after the outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa – in an obvious reference to PTI chief Imran’s narrative of a “US conspiracy to oust his government” – said that a “false narrative was created from which an escape is now being attempted”.

“Now herein lies a serious problem because by countering this view one runs (the) risk of abduction, torture or worse. But the fact is that the US conspiracy was real and (the) cipher is evidence of it. So please allow an alternative view presented with data. Also time to release (the) cipher for (the) nation to decide,” she tweeted minutes after Gen Bajwa’s speech.

Mazari while citing different reports also said: “The evidence of a conspiracy being developed began much earlier when US NSA in early June 2021 stated that discussions were nearing agreement on US drone bases between US and Pakistan military and Intelligence. Then came (the then) Prime Minister Imran Khan’s famous Absolutely Not statement and that was PTI government’s position”.

“So after that who was still negotiating with US on bases as CNN reported on 23 Oct 2021? And thanks to people sharing pictures on media of their meetings with diplomats one could collate Oct’21 - March’22 table of mtgs (meetings) US dips (diplomats) had with oppppl (opposition) & PTI “allies” & dissidents suddenly! Conspiracy clear,” she tweeted.

About Gen Bajwa’s claim that East Pakistan was a political failure, not a military one, she said that for all the political polarisation and political ambitions which prevented handing over power to the party that had won the elections, remember Pakistan had a military dictator in power and it was the formal military surrender by Gen Niazi in East Pakistan that led to the creation of Bangladesh – historical fact.

