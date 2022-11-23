AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Nov 23, 2022
Pakistan

Imran Khan's life under threat: Interior Ministry requests PTI leadership to postpone public gatherings

  • Letter addressed to PTI leadership says it is expected that Punjab govt would be taking all measures for security arrangements
BR Web Desk Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 08:29pm
The Ministry of Interior Wednesday requested the PTI leadership to postpone its public gatherings in view of threats to Imran Khan's life and the prevailing security situation in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

A letter addressed to PTI Secretary General Asad Umar stated that the interior ministry has been sharing threat alerts generated by credible intelligence sources to the life of Imran Khan by anti-state elements and aimed at destabilising the country.

The letter also mentioned the recent attack on Imran Khan by an armed assailant in Wazirabad.

Rana Sanaullah asks PTI to review Imran Khan’s security arrangements

The letter noted that the federal government had provided a bulletproof vehicle to Imran Khan and deployed police and civil armed forces during his stay in Islamabad Capital Territory.

The letter said that it is expected that the Punjab government would be taking all measures for security arrangements not only for the PTI Chief but also for participants of the march.

"Anti-state elements like Al-Qaeda, Daesh, TTP, and radicalised youth of TLP can take advantage of soft targets like public gatherings to destabilise the country through suicide attacks and improvised explosive devices," it said.

It further noted that the Interior Ministry has formally conveyed to the concerned quarters the threat to the life of Imran Khan and the general public.

