Rana Sanaullah asks PTI to review Imran Khan’s security arrangements

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that there is a need for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to review the security conditions of party chairman Imran Khan during his long march.

His remarks followed a shooting incdient on Thursday at PTI's long march which injured Imran.

Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah said that “Imran is a political rival and not an enemy of the government or Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).”

He also expressed concern that the government of Punjab has yet to file a first information report (FIR) of the incident.

“Confession clips were released before an FIR was lodged,” he said. “One video of the confession was released on Thursday after which the government of Punjab suspended the entire staff of the police station, but another clip surfaced this morning.”

Imran has named 3 people behind assassination attempt: Asad Umar

He added that the government was trying to curb the sharing of the clips on social media.

“The culprit seems to be a religious extremist and the video has the power to lead to violence,” he said. “Spread of the recording can prove to be extremely damaging for the country. This is a serious matter.”

Keeping this in view, the government demands PTI to review its security arrangements, he said.

“We wanted to bring this into PTI’s notice,” Sanaullah said. “Despite being blamed for the assassination attempt, I am wishing well to PTI.”

On Thursday, the former prime minister was wounded when shots were fired at his long march container and one person was arrested.

The firing also resulted in injuries to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan.

Later, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that Imran had named three people behind the assassination attempt on him, and demanded their immediate removal from official posts. One of the people he named was Rana Sanaullah.