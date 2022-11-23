AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.7%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 53.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.35%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.29%)
TREET 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
TRG 146.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.69%)
UNITY 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Haji Ghulam Ali sworn in as KPK governor

BR Web Desk Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 06:59pm
Follow us

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Haji Ghulam Ali took oath as governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Wednesday, Aaj News reported.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Haji Ghulam Ali as governor of KPK.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the President’s Office said that Alvi accorded the approval based on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice in accordance with Article 101 (1) of the Constitution.

Ali served as a senator from March 2009 to March 2015 and chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting from 2009 to 2012.

PTI’s Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani had been serving as acting governor of KPK following the resignation of the party’s Shah Farman in April. The development came after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence resolution.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman resigns

Farman, the 32nd Governor of KPK in office since September 2018, had said he would resign once Shehbaz Sharif became the country’s prime minister.

“Being a governor, I will not be able to extend the required protocol to Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister,” Farman had said.

Pakistan President Haji Ghulam Ali

Comments

1000 characters

Haji Ghulam Ali sworn in as KPK governor

Imran Khan's life under threat: Interior Ministry requests PTI leadership to postpone public gatherings

PM's Office confirms it has received summary for top military appointments

Rupee depreciates after one-day gain, settles at 223.81 against US dollar

Qatar subjected to barrage of propaganda as FIFA World Cup host: PM Shehbaz

CPHGC serves notice to Hubco for encashment of $150mn Standby LC

Oil prices fall more than 3% on Russian oil price cap talks

KSE-100 falls 0.11% ahead of monetary policy announcement

Ronaldo seeks new club after Man Utd exit

Seven killed, several wounded in Virginia Walmart shooting

Read more stories