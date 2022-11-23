AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
AVN 79.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.15%)
FCCL 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FNEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
GGGL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.29%)
MLCF 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
OGDC 73.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.18%)
PAEL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
TREET 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
TRG 147.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.73%)
UNITY 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.14%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkish intent ‘stronger than ever’ to secure Syrian border: Erdogan

AFP Published 23 Nov, 2022 03:28pm
Follow us

ISTANBUL: Turkey is more determined than ever to secure its Syrian border from attacks by Kurdish forces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, insisting that a ground operation would start “at the most convenient time.”

Ankara launched a series of air strikes as part of Operation Claw-Sword on Sunday, following a bomb attack in Istanbul on November 13 that killed six people and wounded 81.

“Our operations with planes, cannons and drones are only the beginning. Our determination to secure all our southern border… with a safe zone is stronger today than ever before,” Erdogan told ruling AKP lawmakers in parliament.

Turkey could launch ground operation in Syria: Erdogan

“While we press ahead with air raids uninterrupted, we will crack down on terrorists also by land at the most convenient time for us,” he said.

Turkey blamed the Istanbul attack on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is blacklisted as a terror group by the European Union and the United States.

The PKK, which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, denied any role in the bombing – the deadliest in five years after a spate of attacks in Turkey between 2015 and 2017.

Syria Tayyip Erdogan Kurdish forces

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish intent ‘stronger than ever’ to secure Syrian border: Erdogan

COAS Bajwa set to address Defence and Martyrs day ceremony

Rupee depreciates after one-day gain, settles at 223.81 against US dollar

President Alvi approves Haji Ghulam Ali’s appointment as KPK governor

Qatar subjected to barrage of propaganda as FIFA World Cup host: PM Shehbaz

CPHGC serves notice to Hubco for encashment of $150mn Standby LC

Seven killed, several wounded in Virginia Walmart shooting

Bangladesh move India match from Dhaka after protest threat

Oil prices rise to near $90/bbl on US crude stock drop

Pakistan faces currency crisis danger: Nomura

Read more stories