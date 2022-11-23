AGL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
AVN 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 53.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
GGL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
MLCF 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 73.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.11%)
PAEL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
TPL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
TRG 145.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.38%)
UNITY 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.14%)
WAVES 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,324 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,215 Decreased By -12 (-0.07%)
KSE100 42,848 Decreased By -80.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,783 Decreased By -9.6 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat eases on supply prospects; China COVID woes cap soybean gains

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2022 11:39am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Chicago wheat prices edged down on Wednesday, hit by prospects of more supplies from the European Union (EU), while a surge in COVID-19 cases in China limited gains on soybeans.

French wheat sales to China and talk of Polish or German wheat being booked in the United States are creating an unexpected wave of demand for EU supplies after exports had been curbed by Russian competition in recent weeks, traders said.

“Ideas that some European wheat ‘pencils in’ to being exported to the U.S East Coast helped to pressure the market,” Hightower said in a report.

Talks of a record crop from Russia helped to add to the bearish tone, it added.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slipped 0.25% to $8.08-1/2 a bushel.

Soybeans rose 0.14% to $14.31-3/4 a bushel, and corn rose 0.04% at $6.59-1/2 a bushel.

Soybean futures are still holding a risk premium for potential weather problems in Brazil and Argentina, which have been plagued by dry conditions, Hightower said.

EU wheat mixed with exports in focus

Rising COVID-19 cases in China deepened worries about the economy and dimming hopes for a quick reopening, raising concerns that it could also dent the country’s commodities demand, especially for soybeans.

Corn futures saw pressure from wheat and a lack of fresh news.

Brazil’s National Association of Grain Exporters said on Tuesday the country’s corn exports could jump exponentially next year if farmers harvest a full crop and Chinese demand is strong.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 32% of the US winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week - the lowest for this time of the year in USDA records dating to 1986.

Workers at the largest US rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the US economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel.

The market will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

Wheat Chicago wheat

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat eases on supply prospects; China COVID woes cap soybean gains

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Monetary policy to be announced on Friday

Cost-plus reflection of transportation: PC asks Nepra to make Thar coal economically viable

Oil prices edge higher as large US crude stock drop outweighs China demand worries

Country facing sugar shortage

‘Negative response’ of PD irks Senate panel

‘Reko Diq reference’: Country to pay $9bn if deal not inked by Dec 15, SC told

Tractor-making sector: FTO tells FBR to conduct probe into Benami deals

ECC approves Rs60.606m additional funds for NCHR

GHQ sends summary to MoD on top military appointments

Read more stories