AGL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
ANL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
AVN 79.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 54.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FNEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
GGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
OGDC 74.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.67%)
PRL 17.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
TREET 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
TRG 145.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.36%)
UNITY 17.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
WAVES 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,340 Increased By 12.2 (0.28%)
BR30 16,265 Increased By 38.3 (0.24%)
KSE100 42,988 Increased By 59.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,834 Increased By 42.1 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold stalls as market awaits Fed minutes for rate-hike path

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2022 09:49am
Follow us

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, as investors held back from making big bets ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting minutes, which could offer clues on further interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was flat at $1,740.23 per ounce by 0306 GMT. US gold futures were also unchanged at $1,740.50.

“There is some nervousness in the market ahead of the Fed minutes,” said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.

The minutes of Fed’s Nov. 1-2 policy meeting are due at 1900 GMT. US durable goods data and weekly initial jobless claims are also on the radar.

At the beginning of this month, the US central bank delivered a fourth consecutive 75 basis-point rate hike to tame inflation in what has become the fastest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years.

Gold prices slightly up

The Fed may need to raise interest rates to a higher level and hold them there for longer in order to successfully moderate consumer demand and bring down high inflation, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Tuesday.

Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising US interest rates dull non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

“In the near term, expect gold prices to work a bit higher from here into year-end because I see the dollar weakening some more and we are very close to peaking out on inflation and interest rates,” Meir said.

Fed fund futures are now pricing in a 79% chance of 50-basis point hike in the December meeting.

Gold may bounce into a range of $1,751-$1,756 per ounce, before falling again, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver was little changed at $21.07 per ounce, while platinum and palladium were flat at $990.70 and $1,860.89, respectively.

Gold Prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gold stalls as market awaits Fed minutes for rate-hike path

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Monetary policy to be announced on Friday

Cost-plus reflection of transportation: PC asks Nepra to make Thar coal economically viable

Country facing sugar shortage

‘Negative response’ of PD irks Senate panel

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank holds meetings with NE, CoA chairman

ECC approves Rs60.606m additional funds for NCHR

‘Reko Diq reference’: Country to pay $9bn if deal not inked by Dec 15, SC told

Tractor-making sector: FTO tells FBR to conduct probe into Benami deals

GHQ sends summary to MoD on top military appointments

Read more stories