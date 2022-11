KARACHI: Gold prices went slightly up on Tuesday on the local market, traders said. The prices grew by Rs 550 to Rs 159,050 per tola and Rs 472 to Rs 136,360 per 10 grams.

On the world market gold was quoted at $ 1,748 per ounce. Silver was available for $ 1,690 per tola and Rs 1,448.90 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022