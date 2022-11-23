PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Toshakhana case

“Nawaz Sharif has been avenged.” “Just because the Toshakhana case against The Khan is being heard in a court of law does not mean he will be convicted. Nawaz Sharif is convicted if you recall.”

“So you reckon a conviction will even the score even though The Khan was not the prime minister at the time of the conviction!”

“I do because Experiment Khan was in the implementation stage in 2017 when Nawaz Sharif was convicted.”

“OK but that is not what I meant when I said Nawaz Sharif is avenged.”

“Reports circulating in the capital indicate that Nawaz Sharif’s choice of the next army chief is different from the current chief’s choice…”

“I would strongly advise all those opposed to Nawaz Sharif, The Maulana, Asif Zardari though I reckon Zardari sahib alone has the capacity to work with The Khan if he perceives it is in his interest, anyway I would allow all those against Nawaz Sharif to allow him to pick/select the next chief because one lesson we have all learned is that he will pick the man most likely to put a kibosh on his political ambitions.”

“I don’t understand - Kibosh is a town in south east Kosovo in the Vitinia municipality…”

“Really I didn’t know that, I used it to mean put a stop to Sharif’s political ambitions but like the proverbial ball he just keeps bouncing back…”

“As do all our political leaders. But you know Kibosh for our politicians is Islamabad and more particularly D-Chowk so I would advise you to replace D-Chowk with Kibosh.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“OK so how has Nawaz Sharif been avenged? I mean don’t we need to wait till his man has been appointed as the next chief…”

“Ha ha, and then wait for him to irritate his selection…”

“Maybe, just maybe history won’t repeat itself, after all it is Nawaz Sharif’s mission in life to prove all his previous flawed decisions right, anyway he is off for a vacation to Europe with his family so I guess celebrations have begun.”

“Sadly, for Nawaz Sharif history has so far repeated itself anyway so the man who has avenged him is not his brother, it’s not the Man Without a Portfolio, it is not Parveen Rashid, it is the man he trusts the most — Ishaq Dar.”

“I don’t understand, the economy is in shambles, he has done nothing to bring an element of comfort to anyone — the people, the donors, the…”

“Dar sahib authenticated the tax returns of the brides of the current chief of army staff by directing an investigation…”

“But the leak was out in the open so…”

“It was but there was an element of deniability, that was taken away by Dar sahib’s instructions.”

“Wow.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022