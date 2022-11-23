AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PTI announces decision to move UK court against PML-N leaders

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2022 06:49am
LAHORE: Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Punjab government, has announced the decision to approach the court of law in London to pursue the charges levelled by Tasneem Haider against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership.

Addressing her party workers, she said a request has also been made to the judiciary in Pakistan to constitute a high-level commission on the matter.

It may be noted that PTI chief Imran Khan had alleged that the prime minister, the interior minister and an officer was involved in firing on his container at Wazirabad.

She criticized PML-N leadership for “killing their opponents”. While pointing out the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif, attack on Imran Khan and custodial torture on Shehbaz Gill and Senator Azam Swati, the spokesperson said the ugly face of PML-N has been exposed to the public during the past eight months. She also mentioned about the killing of Maqsood Chaprasi and Dr. Rizwan in mysterious circumstances.

Furthermore, she pointed out the revelations made by Abid Boxer regarding killings of opponents on the order of the then chief minister Shehbaz Sharif. Cheema also described the brutal killing of innocent people in Model Town to strengthen her stance.

She said the massive gathering of PTI in Rawalpindi on 26th November would either save the country from further killing or the vicious circle would continue to reign. She urged the party workers to make sure their presence on the occasion for a real independence in the country.

She criticized the central government’s failure to control inflation, saying the food price in Pakistan increased by 36.2 percent while the inflation in the world remained at 10 percent in the month of October. Due to incompetence of the federal government, in 2023, she said, the inflation of food items in the world will be three percent while in Pakistan it will be 25 percent.

Also, prices of diesel, fertilizers, and tractors are skyrocketing. Due to the government policies, the purchasing power of farmers has decreased. This year, the income of farmers will decrease by one thousand billion rupees, whereas during the Tehreek-e-Insaf era, the income of farmers increased by 2600 billion rupees, she added.

