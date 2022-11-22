AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Toronto stocks rise to 3-month highs on stronger commodity prices

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2022 10:21pm
Canada’s main stock index rose to three-month highs on Tuesday as material shares advanced on a pullback in dollar and energy companies gained on higher oil prices.

At 10:28 a.m. ET (1528 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 180.04 points, or 0.9%, at 20,157.17, hovering below its strongest level since late August.

The energy sector added 1.4% after top exporter Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ was sticking with output cuts, while materials sector rose 2.9% as prices of base and precious metals were supported by a weaker dollar.

Meanwhile, Canada’s domestic retail sales fell 0.5% in September due to lower sales at gasoline stations as well as food and beverage stores, although sales were seen rising 1.5% in October.

“There’s a lot of headwinds for the Canadian economy given the pace of interest rate hikes, so we expect it to further slowdown in the year ahead,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

“In October, however, it should reflect a reversal in gasoline prices and an offset by a resilient labor market.”

In the United States, the main indexes opened higher, with investors relieved by recent less-hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve policymakers.

“Multiple Fed speakers highlighted the message that we need to hike more, but at a slower pace. Looking at the backdrop, inflation has slowed down though one reading in October doesn’t necessarily mean a trend,” Kourkafas said.

Analysts are widely expecting a 50-basis point rate hike at the Fed’s meeting in December.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s Toronto Stock

