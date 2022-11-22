AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
AVN 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.35%)
FFL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
OGDC 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
PAEL 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.61%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.3%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.68%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.44%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Rebound in oil, mining stocks lifts European shares

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2022 02:30pm
European shares edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a recovery in commodity stocks after a rout in the previous session, with investors weighing mixed signals from European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers on their stance on interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, hovering near its strongest levels in over two months.

Oil & gas stocks climbed 3%, and were set to recoup all of the losses made on Monday, as crude prices rose after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister denied a report that suggested OPEC+ group was considering an increase in supply.

Miners gained 1.4%, after dropping 1.6% on Monday due to worries about surging COVID-19 cases in China.

European stocks slip on worries about China’s COVID curbs

Meanwhile, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann backed a third straight 0.75 percentage point rise in the deposit rate for the next rate-setting meeting in December, according to a Financial Times report.

That followed remarks from other ECB officials this week that suggested the central bank could slow its pace of rate hikes.

Among individual stocks, Enel rose 2.5% after Italy’s biggest utility said its plans asset sales worth 21 billion euros ($21.51 billion) to reduce net debt and focus its presence in six core countries.

Prosus slid 3.8% after the Dutch tech investor said it expects earnings for the six months to Sept. 20 to have dropped by at least 79.9% from the same period last year.

European shares

