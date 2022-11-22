Cold & dry weather likely

KARACHI: Punjab’s plan districts are expected to witness foggy weather conditions during morning hours on Tuesday, the Met Office said on Monday. Elsewhere in the country, weather is likely to remain cold and dry.

Over the past 24 hours: Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

Minimum temperatures were recorded in Leh minus 10 Celsius Kalam minus 5 Celsius, Ziarat minus 4 Celsius, Hunza, Skardu and Astore minus 3 Celsius, each, Bagrote and Kalat minus 2 Celsius, each, Malamjabba minus 1 each.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022