Trainee FBR officers get paltry mess allowance

LAHORE: The under-training Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officers are getting less than one and a half dollars per person for their three meals a day at Inland Service Academy, said sources.

They said a similar situation prevails around all the academies of 11 civil service groups, including Pakistan Administrative Service Campus, Pakistan Audit & Accounts Academy, Military Land & Cantonment Academy, Pakistan Railways Academy, Pakistan Customs Service Academy, Information Group Academy, Commerce & Trade Group Academy, Secretariat Training Institute, National Police Academy and Foreign Service Academy.

Repeated demands for a raise in Rs 300 ($1.31) per day meals is falling on the deaf ears of the Ministry of Finance, said the sources.

Managing three meals a day has become a Herculean task, a chicken meant for four persons is cooked for about 10 persons in the mess of the academy.

The sources said the finance ministry had approved Rs200 per person in 2007, which was increased to Rs300 in 2015. There is no change in the amount since then, they said, and added that the menu is restricted to vegetables and pulses.

The sources also pointed out that the lecture fee structure for the visiting faculty at the training academy is not up to the required standard. They said many presentations have been made to the federal finance ministry for revision in the rates of guest speakers.

It may be noted that the managements of different training academies have been pointing out the issue to the federal finance ministry which has been deferring the decision due to various excuses.

The sources said the visiting faculty gets Rs 2000 per lecture and tax deduction of 10 percent further reduces the actual amount for a regular lecturer from the LUMS or a distinguished tax practitioner and economist.

They said a latest request for revision of lecture fee for guest speakers was raised in the month of April but the Additional Secretary of the ministry has directed the section officer to add the fee structure of all the training academies. No development has taken place on this front despite the passage of six months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022