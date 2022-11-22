KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (November 21, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== MRA Sec. Attock Refinery 4,000 170.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 170.35 Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 500,000 18.42 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 18.42 Next Capital Systems Ltd 41,000 458.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 41,000 458.00 Adam Usman Sec Unity Foods Limited 21,500 16.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,500 16.95 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom Ltd 5,000,000 1.42 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.42 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 5,566,500 ===========================================================================================

