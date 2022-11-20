Diplomatic ties set up with Dominican Republic

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Dominican Republic formally established diplomatic relations between the two countries following signing of a joint communiqué at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN in New York on Saturday.

According to a statement of the Pakistan’s Permanent Mission in New York, a dignified ceremony was held for signing the joint communiqué.

From Pakistan’s side Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative to the UN and from the Dominican Republic side its Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Jose Blanco signed the document.

Welcoming the landmark achievement, the statement added that the two permanent representatives expressed confidence that the establishment of diplomatic relations will open new avenues of cooperation between the two countries in various fields and areas of mutual interest, including political, economic, trade, culture and tourism co-operation and people-to-people exchanges.

SECP registered 26,502 companies in FY 2021-22

They also noted with satisfaction the existing cordial relations and close cooperation between the two countries at the UN and on other multilateral forums. Both sides resolved to further solidify these ties by diversifying the existing areas of collaboration.

“The establishment of diplomatic relations will also facilitate the two countries in their joint efforts towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and UN’s agenda to promote global development and prosperity; including under the ambit of the Group of 77 and China,” it stated.

Dominican Republic is the second largest and one of the most diverse countries in the Caribbean. It became independent in 1844 and is a founding member of the UN.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022