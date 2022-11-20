Hamdard Pakistan denies promoting, selling product in India

KARACHI: Hamdard Pakistan in an official statement released on Friday has categorically stated that Hamdard Pakistan neither sells nor advertises Pakistan-made Rooh Afza to the Indian market as HP does not have statutory rights on the trademark of Rooh Afza in India.

The statement was released in response to the decision of India to remove Pakistan-made Rooh Afza from the list of an international e-commerce outlet operating in India, followed by the spread of fake news and misleading propaganda on social media that this verdict has somehow hurt the business interests of Hamdard Pakistan in the region.

Hamdard Pakistan’s representative maintains that the verdict has left zero impact on Hamdard Pakistan’s business as Pakistan-made Rooh Afza has been a leading export item to more than 38 countries worldwide and is widely liked and admired by consumers due to its taste and quality, even by Indian consumers. Therefore, let it be in clear that HP has not lost any business in the region.

Moreover, the representative says that since Pakistan-made Rooh Afza has global recognition with a strong consumer base across borders, therefore, it is possible that some independent vendors acting on their own and operating outside Pakistan might have showcased Pakistani Rooh Afza on an international e-commerce platform.

It was their initiative and Hamdard Pakistan holds no responsibility for their actions since it has never encouraged nor supported any individual to sell its most iconic brand Rooh Afza to the Indian market as it was not Hamdard Pakistan’s domain.

