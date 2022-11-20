AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hamdard Pakistan denies promoting, selling product in India

Press Release Published 20 Nov, 2022 04:16am
Follow us

KARACHI: Hamdard Pakistan in an official statement released on Friday has categorically stated that Hamdard Pakistan neither sells nor advertises Pakistan-made Rooh Afza to the Indian market as HP does not have statutory rights on the trademark of Rooh Afza in India.

The statement was released in response to the decision of India to remove Pakistan-made Rooh Afza from the list of an international e-commerce outlet operating in India, followed by the spread of fake news and misleading propaganda on social media that this verdict has somehow hurt the business interests of Hamdard Pakistan in the region.

Hamdard Pakistan’s representative maintains that the verdict has left zero impact on Hamdard Pakistan’s business as Pakistan-made Rooh Afza has been a leading export item to more than 38 countries worldwide and is widely liked and admired by consumers due to its taste and quality, even by Indian consumers. Therefore, let it be in clear that HP has not lost any business in the region.

Moreover, the representative says that since Pakistan-made Rooh Afza has global recognition with a strong consumer base across borders, therefore, it is possible that some independent vendors acting on their own and operating outside Pakistan might have showcased Pakistani Rooh Afza on an international e-commerce platform.

It was their initiative and Hamdard Pakistan holds no responsibility for their actions since it has never encouraged nor supported any individual to sell its most iconic brand Rooh Afza to the Indian market as it was not Hamdard Pakistan’s domain.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hamdard Pakistan Rooh Afza

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hamdard Pakistan denies promoting, selling product in India

COAS’ appointment: Imran seeking to sabotage process: Bilawal

Stock trading: SECP to introduce category of ‘online-only brokers’

Concessional power tariff for agri sector faces uncertainty

EPQL urges govt to notify ‘GDMO’ for smooth operation

REITs fund size hits Rs98.344bn mark: SECP chief

WB satisfied with Pakistan Community Support Project implementation

Gold, oil and US equity indices: FY22 PMEX trading stands at Rs3.867trn

Diplomatic ties set up with Dominican Republic

Cheap oil, gas: Pakistan communicates with Russia

People without taxable income: LHC declares collection of advance income tax ‘unlawful’

Read more stories