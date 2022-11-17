AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.78%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
GGL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KEL 2.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
MLCF 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
OGDC 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.11%)
PAEL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.39%)
TPL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.42%)
TREET 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
TRG 145.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.83%)
UNITY 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
WAVES 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,340 Increased By 4.2 (0.1%)
BR30 16,369 Decreased By -76.9 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,990 Increased By 6.1 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,832 Increased By 15.5 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Delhi HC bars Amazon India from selling Pakistan-made Rooh Afza

  • Court also asks Amazon to remove other products made in Pakistan
INP Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 01:20pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Obsessed with the anti-Pakistan sentiment, Delhi High Court has restricted Amazon from selling Pakistan-made Rooh Afza in India.

An application was moved in the name of Hamdard National Foundation and Hamdard Laboratories India (Hamdard Dawakhana) before the high court, requesting it to restrict Amazon India from selling Pakistan-manufactured Rooh Afza on its platform.

After hearing the petition, the court passed a permanent order in favour of the plea, ignoring the fact that Rooh Afza has been sold in India for over a century.

The court also asked Amazon to remove other products made in Pakistan.

Pakistan Delhi Amazon Rooh Afza Delhi High Court

Comments

1000 characters
Kashif ALI Nov 17, 2022 09:13am
Extremely disgusting, irrational and to an extent, it is Xenophobic too. India is a curse on this planet.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Delhi HC bars Amazon India from selling Pakistan-made Rooh Afza

US govt-led ‘Investment Promotion Activity’ initiative launched: Step taken to boost trade, FDI flows

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Q1 FY23: External debt, liabilities dip over $3bn

FBR decides to fix forex limit for outgoing int’l passengers

Oil falls on easing geopolitical tensions, China demand worries

Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter

IPPs payment mode: MoF willing to pay GPPs Rs93.4bn

South Korea to gift Pakistan solar power plant

POL rates: anomalies in notification?

Pakistan Army Act: Asif says no major changes under study

Read more stories