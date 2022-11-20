Prices stable amid slow business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Naseem Usman also said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund.

400 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Yazman Mandi, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan and 800 bales of Khanpur were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022