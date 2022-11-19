Mosque’s foundation stone laid

FAISALABAD: The mosque has great importance and greatness in Islam; mosque is a place where Muslims pay their religious obligations, said Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BOD) chairman Malik Tahsin Awan.

Awan was addressing the grand ceremony of laying the foundation stone of a mosque at FESCO headquarters colony on Friday. Former MNA Haji Akram Ansari, board director Iftikhar Ahmad Ansari and others were also present on the occasion.

