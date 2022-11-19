FTO assures coating industry of support

KARACHI: Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has asked Pakistan Coating Association (PCA) to nominate a member to become an advisor in member of the advisory committee of FTO to resolve the sales tax return and custom-related complaints/ issues of the coating industry on speedy manner.

Addressing the annual dinner of PCA, he proposed the name of Siraj Uddin, Chairman of PCA, for the candidature.

He offered full cooperation for expanding business of the coating industry at home and abroad.

He urged the PCA to digitalize/ e-commerce in the marketing of products to keep pace with the world's digitalization and become more competitive and resilient.

He added that FTO has resolved 6000 cases out of 7000 filed by local businessmen.

Siraj Uddin, Chairman of PCA assured members to resolve all the issues of the association with together spirit and would not leave a stone unturned to make the association become a leading trade and industry association.

He has set an export target of US$100 million from the current US$ 19 million level, provided government support, industry willingness/ cooperation and adaptation of modernization of international standards in product manufacturing.

He emphasizes that all the Pakistan Coating Industry stakeholders become PCA members to strengthen the association's hands.

He requested Pakistan Trade Development Authority (TDAP) to provide the facilities for participation in international and regional fairs to expand exports of coating materials.

Similarly, he asked the FPCCI to give a representation in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the other guest speakers made good suggestions and proposals for improving the working Pakistan Coating Industry in Pakistan.

They suggested that PCA should set up an institute for training in the paint and chemicals industry to develop a large force skill forces and chemical experts, etc.

The suggestions to join the Amazon and Alibaba e-commerce platform for direct sales were greatly welcomed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022