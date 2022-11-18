AGL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
ANL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
AVN 78.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 53.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.26%)
MLCF 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
OGDC 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.35%)
TPLP 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
TREET 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
TRG 141.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-2.05%)
UNITY 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
WAVES 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.4%)
BR30 16,085 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.91%)
KSE100 42,654 Decreased By -165.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 15,683 Decreased By -80.5 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China should set 2023 economic growth target no lower than 5%

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2022 10:55am
Follow us

BEIJING: China should set its economic growth target no lower than 5% for 2023, Liu Shijin, a policy adviser to its central bank, said on Friday.

The world’s second largest economy grew just 3% in the first three quarters of this year, well below the annual target of around 5.5%.

Full-year growth is widely expected by analysts to be just over 3%.

“Currently, it’s pressing for China’s economic growth to return to a normal track or a reasonable range,” Liu, who advises the People’s Bank of China, said at the Caixin Summit.

Economic growth could pick in the first half of next year, if China is able to shake off the impact of COVID-19, take steps to stabilise growth and shore up expectations and confidence, Liu added.

China stocks rise on Xi-Biden meeting, pro-growth policies

Chinese government advisers say they will recommend modest economic growth targets for 2023, ranging from 4.5% to 5.5%, representing a pickup from this year’s growth, but still hobbled by COVID-19 and other challenges.

Chinese leaders will chart the course for the economy at a key closed-door conference in December, individuals involved in government policy discussions have said.

China People’s Bank of China China economic 2023 economic growth

Comments

1000 characters

China should set 2023 economic growth target no lower than 5%

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

COAS’ appointment: Dar holds consultations with Zardari, Fazl

Timely import of commodities: Senate panel seeks amendments to PPRA rules

Jul-Oct textile group exports down 1.34pc YoY

Amazon confirms it has begun laying off employees

OGDCL, PPL, GHPL: CDMP turned down by finance ministry

Loans & advances: FD fixes FY22 mark-up at 11.20pc

All international airports: FBR to strictly monitor Afghan transit cargoes

Sindh High Court orders immediate LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad

22-day cover for petrol, 19-day cover for HSD in hand: Ogra

Read more stories