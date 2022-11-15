AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.74%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 4.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
FCCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
FNEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
GGGL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.36%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KEL 2.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.71%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 78.12 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.12%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.71%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PRL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.73%)
TREET 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.1%)
UNITY 19.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.61%)
WAVES 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,345 Increased By 25.6 (0.59%)
BR30 16,503 Increased By 29.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,020 Increased By 169 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,808 Increased By 78.5 (0.5%)
China stocks rise on Xi-Biden meeting, pro-growth policies

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2022 11:55am
SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Tuesday, led by semiconductor and internet companies on signs of easing Sino-US tensions after a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, while Beijing’s latest supportive steps also lifted sentiment.

Stocks mostly rise, dollar up with focus on China, US

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index was up 1.5% by the end of the morning session, and the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.3%.

** The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.6%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index surged 4.3%.

** A positive sign on the Group of 20 (G20) nations summit was a three-hour bilateral meeting between Biden and Xi, in which the two leaders pledged more frequent communications despite many differences.

** Recent moves by Chinese authorities to ease some COVID curbs and provide financial support to the property market also underpinned sentiment.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants soared 6.8%, sending their month-to-date gains to more than 30%. Index heavyweights Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan jumped between 7.8% and 11%.

** In mainland markets, semiconductor shares jumped 6.6% and securities firms climbed 3.6%.

** The strong market performance overshadowed concerns over data showing slower Chinese factory output growth and a fall in October retail sales.

** “Economic activities slowed in October due to worsening COVID outbreaks and weak external demand,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “As investors are forward looking, the focus in the market is on the change of policies.”

** Several Chinese cities began cutting routine community COVID-19 testing, days after China announced an easing of some of its heavy-handed coronavirus measures, although daily infections had jumped to the highest level since April, when Shanghai was in a two-month citywide lockdown.

** Separately, China’s central bank partially rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans and kept the interest rate unchanged for a third straight month.

