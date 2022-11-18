Low-cost private schools: PMIC committed to providing financial services

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC) is committed to provide financial services to low-cost private schools, providing quality education to 30,000 children in Southern Punjab.

Talking to Business Recorder, Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company’s CEO Yasir Ashfaq said on Thursday that the PMIC is putting up its resources to improve the managerial capacity of school owners and pedagogical skills of teachers, thereby improving the quality of education in the country.

In this regard, a three-year Education Quality Programme has been launched to enhance quality education in southern Punjab. The initiative will facilitate more than 500 teachers and school owners, while benefiting 30,000 children in Southern Punjab. The program will focus on enhancing the quality of education through capacity building and skill enhancement of school owners and teachers, along with provision of school loans.

The CEO PMIC further informed that the company has signed a MoU with Opportunity International to launch a three-year Education Quality Programme. The signing ceremony was also attended by the CEO of Agahe, RCDP and Taleem Finance Company Limited, who are the implementing partners of PMIC and OI for this programme.

Yasir Ashfaq, CEO of PMIC said that the initiative is a step forward in PMIC’s journey towards its triple bottom line objectives and we are extremely excited to partner with Opportunity International.

Mathieu Fourn, Director of Opportunity Education Finance expressed his gratitude for the support offered by PMIC and shared the plans for implementing such an extensive programme. OI has exclusively partnered with PMIC to launch this one-of-a-kind initiative currently being run successfully in 7 other countries and we are looking forward to the program execution in Pakistan.

Nana Francois, CEO Opportunity International said that she is delighted to be a part of the ceremony and reinforced the ties created between the two institutions because of the partnership. The PMIC and opportunity International previously collaborated on a similar initiative, and we are keen to partner once again with a more comprehensive program this time around, and PMIC’s outreach will enable us to achieve the desired program objectives, Francois further added.

