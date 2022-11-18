PAC declares Hajj performed on govt expense as illegitimate

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday declared free-of-cost government-sponsored Hajj illegitimate and vowed to discourage government-sponsored Hajj in future.

Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for the audit year 2019-20. In his ruling, the chairman asked the ministry to provide a list of those who performed Hajj on government expense and ensured that no man should be allowed free Hajj.

He further said that the expense would be recovered from those officials who performed more than one Hajj. He said the pilgrimages did not need any “Moawan” (Coordinators) to perform Hajj.

Earlier, the committee was briefed on the details of the buildings owned by Pakistan which were properties of Nawab of Bahawalpur in Makkah and Madina (Saudi Arabia). Secretary Religious Affairs informed the committee that Nawab of Bahawalpur owned five properties in Makkah and one in Madina. These were managed by managers during 1906 to 1966.

One of the grandsons of a manager of these properties claimed the ownership of half building and won the case. No one challenged the decision. Three buildings were given under the administration of Pakistani Embassy. Two buildings were demolished which came in development projects of Saudi Arabia.

