Rupee continues to depreciate, settles at 222.67 against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee continued to depreciate against the US dollar, falling 0.12% on Thursday in the inter-bank market.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 222.67 after a decline of Re0.26. In the last five trading sessions, the currency has lost Rs1.25 or 0.56% against the greenback.

On Wednesday, rupee had continued to depreciate against the US dollar, and closed at 222.41 after a decrease of Re0.50 or 0.22%.

In a key development on Wednesday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) assured the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance that action would be taken against the banks allegedly involved in overcharging the importers in the opening of LCs by the end of this month.

The committee was told that SBP held meetings with the banks and warned them about the practice and advised them to rationalise the spreads being charged to the customers.

Moreover, Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities decreased to $126.914 billion at the end of September 2022 compared to $130.196 billion as on June 30, 2022, showing a decline of $3.282 billion, mainly due to massive debt servicing.

Globally, the dollar rebounded on Thursday as strong US retail data cast doubt on the recent narrative that inflation is in retreat and US interest rates need not rise too much further.

US data overnight showed October retail sales rose 1.3%, compared with economist expectations for 1.0%, a healthy signal but one that dented hopes for a pause in rate increases.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, gained 0.18% to 106.46.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped on Thursday, pressured by easing concerns over geopolitical tensions and Chinese demand worries, although signs of tighter supply including lower US inventories lent support.