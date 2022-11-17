AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
Exporters resent energy shortages

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: Exporters on Wednesday complained about the energy shortages, saying that the federal coalition government lacks a policy in this regard, compelling 40 export-oriented industries other than textiles sector to go for closure.

“Economic indicators, current state of affairs of economy, trade deficit, as well as, export volume was not much satisfactory,” Patron In-Chief Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturing Association Jawed Bilwani said.

In his speech to welcome Chief Collector Customs and his team at the PHMA House, he said that there is a need for augmenting exports to underpin the poor national economy. “The State Bank of Pakistan has even restricted payment of $5000 to purchase accessories like RFID, labels to process and complete export shipment of $500,000, which is alarming. It is learned that $11 billion LCs of exporters are pending,” he said.

He said that the inflated import bill caused a high trade deficit as foreign exchange is spent on import of “luxury” and “unnecessary” goods. He showed concerns over energy shortages, triggering export-oriented units to a shutdown.

“Owing to lack of policy measures and priority of the government, about 40 export-industries, other than textile sector, concerning manufacturing of engineering and other consumable goods were closed,” Bilwani said.

PHMA asks govt to extend concessional energy tariffs scheme

Central Chairman PHMA, Muhammad Babar Khan said: “The shipment phase of export consignment is always very critical and any adversity may lead to delay to load container in vessel.”

He hoped that export shipments at the ports will be handled and examined at a rapid pace to avoid consignments delays. “Knitwear, in value-added textile exports, has grown by 34.23 percent worth export $5.12 billion,” he added Chief Collector of Customs, Enforcement (South), FBR, Muhammad Yaqoob Mako said that the exporters should not reveal their exports credentials to customs agents to avoid their misuse. “For the sake of clarity they must mention their names and designations on all official correspondence with Customs,” he added.

He assured the export-industries of solving their problems on “an urgent basis”, saying that exporters are encouraged to join new EFS and may seek help from a relevant collector for a registration.

He said that he has issued instructions to his collectors to respond to exporters instantly or within 48 hours to solve their problems. Exporters who do not get response from the collectors in 72 hours may contact him directly, he added.

“Strict action as per law shall be taken against Customs officials in case of any harassment or delays are reported with evidence. Customs officials are duty-bound to serve the citizens to Pakistan,” he said

The Customs team included Collector of Customs Exports (PMBQ Shafique Ahmed Latki and Collector of Customs Exports Karachi Farrukh Sajjad, PHMA Zonal Chairman Khizer Mehboob also spoke.

PHMA Zonal Senior Vice Chairman Altaf Hussain, Vice Chairman Iftikhar Ashraf, Executive Committee Members Saqib Bilwani, Former Chairman Aslam Karsaz, Former SVC Abdul Jabbar Gajiani and other leading exporters also exchanged their views. Zonal Vice Chairman North Zone Naseer Ahmed Butt and member exporters from Lahore and Faisalabad participated in the meeting online.

