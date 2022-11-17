IAEA stance: FO rejects Indian media reports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday rejected Indian media reports quoting director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the firing of BrahMos nuclear-capable missile into Pakistan’s territory from India in March this year is not a cause for any specific concern for the IAEA.

In response to a query regarding Indian media reports quoting the IAEA official that the firing of BrahMos missile into Pakistan’s territory from India on 9 March 2022 was not a cause for any specific concern for the IAEA, Foreign Office spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that the report is a disingenuous attempt by the Indian state-sponsored media to absolve India of its irresponsible nuclear behaviour by directing this question at the director general of IAEA.

She pointed out that the available transcripts show that DG IAEA responded in negative when asked whether the IAEA had sought information from the Indian government on the incident. “It should have been qualified by stating that IAEA has no mandate on such matters,” she said.

She said that the IAEA Director General’s response cannot be purposely misinterpreted to trivialise the incident of a nuclear-capable BrahMos missile fire with grave implications for regional and global security.

“The incident has raised several questions about India’s conduct as a nuclear State including, whether it was actually an accident. India also needs to answer questions about the underlying intentions, technical features and reliability of the missile system, safety, security and nuclear command and control protocols, and the presence of rogue elements in the Indian military,” she added.

She further stated that India needs to explain several repeated incidents of nuclear and radioactive material theft and illicit trafficking that are more relevant to the IAEA mandate.

“It was expected to report these nuclear security-related incidents under the IAEA Incidents and Trafficking Database. These critical questions, which remain unanswered, should continue to be of concern to the international community,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022