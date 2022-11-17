Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Pak-Gulf Leasing 30.6.2022 10% (F) 146.979 5.79 15.12.2022 09.12.2022 to
Company Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M 15.12.2022
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revise Dates of Book Closure & AGM.
