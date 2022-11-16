AGL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
ANL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
AVN 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
EPCL 54.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.94%)
FCCL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
GGGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.36%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
OGDC 75.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.21%)
PAEL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.84%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TREET 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.18%)
TRG 148.15 Increased By ▲ 7.46 (5.3%)
UNITY 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.33%)
WAVES 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
WTL 1.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 21.5 (0.5%)
BR30 16,446 Increased By 158 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 186.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 108.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks fall after three-day surge

AFP Published November 16, 2022 Updated November 16, 2022 02:24pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed with losses Wednesday after soaring more than 10 percent over the previous three trading days, while investors were also spooked about a deadly missile strike in Poland near the border with Ukraine.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.47 percent, or 86.64 points, to 18,256.48.

Hong Kong stocks end morning more than 3% higher

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.45 percent, or 14.10 points, to 3,119.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.76 percent, or 16.09 points, at 2,038.00.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks fall after three-day surge

Rupee continues to depreciate, settles at 222.41

Imran says plans to sue Geo TV, Dubai-based businessman over 'baseless' Toshakana claims

Pakistan’s perceived default risk worsens 'owing to IMF uncertainty'

Sazgar to launch Pakistan’s first locally-assembled hybrid electric vehicle

Musk delays Twitter relaunch after fake account frenzy

Trump launches 2024 White House bid

Oil prices up after incident involving vessel off Oman coast

Floods sweep future from Pakistan schoolchildren

Liftoff! NASA successfully launches mega Moon rocket

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

Read more stories