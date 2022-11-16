Hong Kong stocks fall after three-day surge

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed with losses Wednesday after soaring more than 10 percent over the previous three trading days, while investors were also spooked about a deadly missile strike in Poland near the border with Ukraine.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.47 percent, or 86.64 points, to 18,256.48.
Hong Kong stocks end morning more than 3% higher
The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.45 percent, or 14.10 points, to 3,119.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.76 percent, or 16.09 points, at 2,038.00.
