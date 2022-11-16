Hong Kong stocks fall after three-day surge

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed with losses Wednesday after soaring more than 10 percent over the previous three trading days, while investors were also spooked about a deadly missile strike in Poland near the border with Ukraine.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.47 percent, or 86.64 points, to 18,256.48.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.45 percent, or 14.10 points, to 3,119.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.76 percent, or 16.09 points, at 2,038.00.