Hong Kong stocks end morning more than 3% higher

AFP Published 15 Nov, 2022 01:21pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose more than three percent in the morning session as investors cheered Chinese moves to ease Covid restrictions and broadly positive talks between President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.62 percent, or 637.98 points, to 18,257.69.

Hong Kong stocks soar more than 3% at open

The Shanghai Composite Index, meanwhile, gained 1.27 percent, or 39.18 points, to 3,122.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange piled on 1.43 percent, or 28.70 points, to 2,041.51.

