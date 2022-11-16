AGL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.17%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
AVN 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FCCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
GGGL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.26%)
MLCF 27.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
PAEL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
PIBTL 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 142.39 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.21%)
UNITY 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-5.54%)
WAVES 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.06%)
BR30 16,291 Increased By 2.8 (0.02%)
KSE100 42,732 Decreased By -65 (-0.15%)
KSE30 15,690 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.12%)
Indian shares edge lower as Polish blast raise concerns

Reuters Published November 16, 2022
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened slightly lower on Wednesday, a day after the Sensex closed at a fresh high, as global markets retreated after blasts in Poland that local authorities said were caused by Russian-made missiles.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.17% to 18,372.40 as of 0346 GMT. The S&P BSE Sensex, which closed at a record high in the previous session, shed 0.22% to 61,735.17.

The decline was less than the 0.87% drop in MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan caused by the potential for a further ratcheting up of geopolitical tensions.

NATO member Poland said a Russian-made rocket killed two people in eastern Poland near Ukraine.

Moscow denied it was responsible and US President Joe Biden said early information suggested the blast may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia.

Among the biggest drags were Nifty’s fast-moving consumer goods and energy indexes, which slipped at least 0.3% each. Nestle India, Hindalco, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries and Tata Consumer fell the most among the Nifty 50 constituents, losing between 1.1% and 0.71%. RBL Bank gained 1.7%.

Indian shares edge higher as autos, bank stocks gain

Subramaniakumar told Reuters it is looking to ramp up its retail exposure to protect its books from being over-exposed to large corporates.

Paytm-parent One 97 Communications fell 2.9% to a five-month low as a one-year lock-in on its shares expired Separately, India would exceed budget estimates for direct tax collection by 25%-30% in fiscal 2023, an income tax official from India’s finance ministry said.

Foreign institutional investors sold net 2.21 billion Indian rupees ($27.3 million) worth of equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors offloaded a net 5.49 billion rupees of shares, provisional data on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Indian shares

