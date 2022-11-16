AGL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.33%)
PD asked to take up CPPCL issues with JWG

Mushtaq Ghumman Published November 16, 2022 Updated November 16, 2022 09:44am
ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of grievances of Chinese company, M/s CIHC Pak Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (CPPCL) Prime Minister Office (PMO) has directed Power Division to take up its issues with Joint Working Group on Energy.

The company is reluctant to shift proposed 300-MW power plant at Gwadar from imported coal to Thar coal for which it has given different reasons including in meetings in Beijing during the recent visit of Prime Minister to China.

CPPCL’s Chairman, Zhao Bo, sources said, has written a number of letters to the government starting from PMO to PPIB, Nepra and CPPA-G, but did not receive positive response from any forum or organisation, the sources said.

Now, Chairman CPPCL, Zhao Bo, has given reference of his latest correspondence/ discussions regarding the relocation of the 300-MW Gwadar Power Plant and LoS extension.

According to him, following the lenders’ due diligence on the project along with their legal counsel, the latter briefed the former that the Letter of Support (LoS) extension period is far too short to complete financing and that there has been no progress on the extension in the Required Commercial Operation Date (RCOD) request delivered to PPIB from CPPA-G.

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

The lenders have conveyed their legal counsel’s concerns to the Project Company for resolution. The lenders are also aware of the LoS extension being made subject to relocation or change in the fuel of the project. The lenders have; therefore, proposed to resume work on project financing once PPIB allows the Company to go ahead with the project based on imported fuel instead of relocation.

The lenders have further highlighted that relocation of the project or a change in design fuel entails the development of a completely new project and that not only such change will render useless the efforts in project financing being undertaken at the bank, as well as, Sinosure but will leave very negative impact on these institutions.

M/s CPPCL has once again requested the GoP entities to not consider any alteration in the project since tremendous and unprecedented efforts have been made at the government level to seek special approval for financing this project in April 2022.

The lenders have also reminded the project company that as per the Chinese government, the policy was finalized two years ago and now they will not be able to finance any new overseas coal-based power plants.

According to the company, the lenders headquarter has already made the initial loan approval; however, certain preconditions require Nepra and PPIB’s assistance. Sinosure Corporation also conducted a review meeting on the project a day before the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China and as per the company’s understanding leaders of both countries made a bilateral consensus on accelerating the construction of supporting infrastructure for the Gwadar sea port given the urgent electricity demand of residents and potential investors following the time consuming discussions during the past six years.

“We once again request PPIB to grant the LoS extension as per company’s request for a period of three years based on imported fuel which was the original basis for the project agreed upon between the two governments and has also been the basis for the financing process,” said Chairman CPPCL Zhao Bo, adding that imported fuel shall be the primary source, subject to meeting the plant technical specifications, Nepra consent, and availability.

The Project Company may also purchase coal from Afghanistan or Balochistan to minimize the use of the foreign exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

