Governor, PCJCCI team discuss Pakistan-China food, cultural analogue

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) conducted a meeting with Baligh Ur Rehman, Governor Punjab at Governor House, Lahore recently.

The main agenda of meeting is to discuss Pak-China Food and Cultural Analogue to boost the cultural exchange between both countries. Moazzam Ali Ghurki, President PCJCC, Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, Daud Ahmed, Executive Committee Member, Syed Ali Raza Rizvi, Chairman Tourism Committee and Col Ashraf, Executive Committee Member attended the meeting and also highlighted various other problems.

Moazzam Ali Ghurki, President PCJCCI shared that we are planning to organize a Pak-China Food & Cultural Analogue to identify/highlight the similarities and uniqueness of Chinese and Pakistani Food at Governor House Punjab under your kind patronage being charismatic personality to bring revolutionary changes in the present inundated system of disparities between public and private sector.

The hallmark of this food and cultural program will be to disseminate message of uniformity between public and private sectors with respect to enhanced Chinese stake in this region in the shape of foreign direct investment/joint ventures.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI highlighted that there is no systematic data available regarding influx/operations of Chinese investors and businessmen in Pakistan. PCJCCI proposes to establish a central data bank to keep record of Chinese and their investments in Pakistan. He added that it will definitely serve as a valuable and reliable source of information which can be utilized by all stakeholders in Pakistan.

Daud Ahmed, Executive Committee Member PCJCCI added that there is a lack of coordinated and cohesive efforts to attract FDI from the global market place. The only plausible way is to provide one-stop solution in consonance with developed world. Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI informed that we want to conduct Pak-China Food Analogue in the first week of December 2022 for which we need your kind support in all aspects.

The governor Punjab expressed his warm gratitude to the office-bearers of PCJCCI and also appreciated the untiring efforts of PCJCCI for the expansion of bilateral trade relations between the two countries. He also praised the idea of Pak-China Food Analogue and showed keen interest in conducting it at massive scale.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022