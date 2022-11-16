KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 183,941 tonnes of cargo comprising 161,405 tonnes of import cargo and 22,536 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 161,405 comprised of 56,329 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 16,472 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,594 tonnes of Dap and 80,010 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 22,536 tonnes comprised of 22,456 tonnes of containerized cargo and 80 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 7290 containers comprising of 3629 containers import and 3661 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1178 of 20’s and 1222 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 03 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 614 of 20’s and 235 of 40’s loaded containers while 465 of 20’s and 1056 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Xin Shanghai, Thorswind, Msc Caledonia II, Sea King, Ital Usodimare, Kmtc Colombo and X-Press have berthed at Karachi Port.

About, 06 ships namely Bbc Topaz, Santa Maria, Se Marina, Northern Discovery, Thorswind and Cma Cgm Melisande sailed from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A Cargo volume of 105,749 tonnes, comprising 74,486 tonnes imports cargo and 31,263 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,204` Containers (1,365 TEUs Imports and 1,839 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Maersk Seletar, Cape Kortia, Fuwairit and CNC Dream & another gas carrier ‘FSM’ carrying Containers, LNG.

