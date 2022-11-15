KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 204,322 tonnes of cargo comprising 149,386 tonnes of import cargo and 54,936 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 149,386 comprised of 83,304 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 35,120 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 15,962 tonnes of Dap and 15,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 54,936 tonnes comprised of 53,530 tonnes of containerized cargo and 1,406 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 7915 containers comprising of 4523 containers import and 3392 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 564 of 20’s and 1739 of 40’s loaded while 27 of 20’s and 227 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 713 of 20’s and 758 of 40’s loaded containers while 414 of 20’s and 511 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 13 ships namely, Shanghai Voyager, Se Marina, Uranus, SSI Diligent, Dalian Express, X-Press Nilwala, Northern Discovery, Hafnia Providence, CMA CGM Melisande, Bbc Topaz, Ocean Fleet MT Shalamar and Al Shaffian have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 06 ships namely, Ap Sveti Vlaho, Shanghai Voyager, Cape Fulmar, Uranus, Xin Chang Shu and Dalian Express sailed from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, MSC Caledonia and CMA CGM Cendrillon left the Port on Monday morning, while 05 more ships, AnisKolan, NorstarIntreoid, Atlantic Polaris, White Purl and Safmarine Ngami are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 177,040 tonnes, comprising 145,352 tonnes imports cargo and 31,688 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,860` Containers (2,996 TEUs Imports and 1,864 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, IVS Pinehurst, Ami, Aligote and MSC Bridgeport & another containers ship ‘Lana’ carrying Coal, Palm oil, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at PQEPT, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Monday, 14th Nov- 2022.

