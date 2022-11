Shaheen Shah Afridi advised two-week rehabilitation, says PCB

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook’s catch during Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

In a statement, the PCB said that the scan conducted on Monday morning prior to the team’s departure for Pakistan confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely “due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing”.

"The scans were discussed between PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D’Alessandro, and it was reassuring to know that there was no injury. The left-arm fast bowler is feeling better and is in high spirits," said the PCB.

"Shaheen will undergo a rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee at the National High-Performance Centre a few days after his return to Pakistan," it added.

The statement added that Shaheen’s return to international cricket will be subject to the fast bowler’s successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following the go-ahead by the medical staff.