AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Nov 14, 2022
PSX witnesses bullish trend

Published 14 Nov, 2022
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed bullish trend during the outgoing week ended on November 11, 2022 due to aggressive buying mainly in banking and oil & gas exploration sectors.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 1,236.64 points on week-on-week basis and crossed 43,000 psychological-level to close at 43,092.95 points.

Trading activities also improved as average daily volumes on ready counter increased by 9.7 percent to 251.07 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 228.80 million shares while average daily traded value on ready counter increased by 31.1 percent to Rs 7.27 billion against previous week’s Rs 5.55 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 164.28 points during this week to close at 4,335.31 points with average daily turnover of 161.529 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 948.47 points on week-on-week basis and crossed 16,000-level to close at 16,363.62 points with average daily trading volumes of 97.978 million shares.

Foreigners remained net sellers of shares worth $4.646 million during this week. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 164 billion during this week to Rs 6.897 trillion.

“As the political noise in the country eased off considerably, the benchmark KSE-100 index posted a robust uptick, gaining 1,237 points during the week to clock in at 43,093 points, up 2.95 percent on WoW)”, an analyst at AKD Securities said.

Sector-wise, top performing sectors were Leasing Companies (up 21.6 percent), Vanaspati and allied (up 9.5 percent), E&Ps (up 6.8 percent), refineries (up 6.0 percent) and technology (up 4.7 percent), while the least favourite sectors were miscellaneous (down 7.8 percent), sugar (down 1.2 percent), textiles (down 1.2 percent), leather and tanneries (down 0.8 percent) and woollen (down 0.6 percent).

Stock-wise, top performers in the KSE-100 PGLC (up 72.6 percent), TRG (up 14.6 percent), FABL (up 13.8 percent), PPL (up 12.9 percent) and BAFL (up 11.1 percent), while laggards were PSEL (down 17.0 percent), SHFA (down 5.2 percent), SCBPL (down 2.6 percent), ILP (down 1.2 percent) and FFBL (down 1.1 percent).

The five volume leaders for the week were WTL (100.5 million shares), HASCOL (83.4 million shares), CNERGY (51.3 million shares), DFML (43.8 million shares) and FFL (42.6 million shares).

Flow-wise, mutual funds and banks were the largest buyers in the market during the week, with net buys of $3.6 million and $3.0 million respectively. While foreigners and insurance companies were major sellers, with the cumulative net sells of $4.646 million and $6.0million respectively. The foreign outflow was largely concentrated in sectors namely Banks ($5.31 million) and technology ($1.05 million).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 continued its upward trajectory throughout the week closing in at 43,093 points, up almost 3.0 percent.

Sector wise performance reflected banks (up 3.4 percent) and oil & gas exploration (up 6.8 percent) among the key outperformers whereas food (up 0.3 percent) and chemical (up 0.5 percent) sectors remained primary underperformers during the week.

