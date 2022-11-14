Futures spread up 349bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 349bps to 17.54 on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter also improved as average daily volumes increased by 8.3 percent to 57.25 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 52.88 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 9.7 percent to Rs 2.91 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 2.65 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022