AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mozambique begins LNG exports

AFP Published 14 Nov, 2022 06:58am
Follow us

MAPUTO: Mozambique has started exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced in the country’s restive north, President Filipe Nyusi said on Sunday.

The first export shipment of gas produced at the off-shore Coral Sul plant, managed by Italian company Eni, has left territorial waters, Nyusi said in a video statement.

“Today, Mozambique enters the annals of world history as one of the exporting countries of LNG,” said Nyusi.

He said the shipment was the first under a deal with British giant BP, without providing further details.

Mozambique has set high hopes on vast natural gas deposits — the largest ever found south of the Sahara — that were discovered in the northern Cabo Delgado province in 2010.

Estimates have shown that once all the gas deposits were tapped, Mozambique could become one of the world’s 10 biggest exporters.

But the region has since been hit by an insurgency waged by Islamic State-linked militants that has cast doubts over the viability of LNG exploration sites, and stalled progress.

Eni’s Coral Sul is the only one of three mega-projects in the Muslim-majority region to be on track. The other two, operated by TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil, have been put on hold because of the unrest.

The first floating liquified natural gas (LNG) facility deployed in deep waters off Africa, Coral Sul can produce 3.4 million tonnes of LNG a year.

Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi hailed the first gas shipment as a “significant step forward” in the firm’s strategy “to leverage gas as a source that can contribute in a significant way to Europe’s energy security, also through the increasing diversification of supplies”.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted gas supplies to Europe, sparking an energy crisis that has seen a major push to expand LNG production and import capacity across the globe.

The start of exports showed the southern African country offered “a stable, transparent and predictable environment for the realisation of multi-billion investments” Nyusi said, repeating calls to restart work on the two land projects.

French oil giant TotalEnergies halted its $20 billion LNG project last year, after a deadly raid on the coastal town of Palma.

Mozambique LNG exports President Filipe Nyusi Italian company Eni

Comments

1000 characters

Mozambique begins LNG exports

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Revenue shortfall may ‘force’ FBR to tax banking profits as well

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas investigators

Judiciary urged to stand with nation

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

FBR clarification

Read more stories