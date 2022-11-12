AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Perspectives

Move on from 1992, this is 2022

  • The England side is remarkably different from 30 years ago
Bilal Hussain Published November 12, 2022 Updated November 12, 2022 08:07pm
Design by: Hussain Afzal
Design by: Hussain Afzal
Follow us

Even if one were to discount coincidences, very few can deny that there are stark reminders to the 1992 World Cup, a tournament that Pakistan not only won, but which was to become Imran Khan's swansong and usher in a new era of cricket.

But Pakistan cricket doesn't follow a script. As hard as one tries to draw parallels with what happened 30 years ago in an attempt to draw a pattern and relax, no one can predict what sort of Pakistan are turning up on the day.

A few weeks ago, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a superb performance by India's Virat Kohli took India past the finish line and Pakistan lost by a razor-thin margin. The defeat hurt, but didn't disappoint. Pakistan put up a fight, and there were four games to go.

A few days later, however, all seemed lost. Zimbabwe were to create an upset. Pakistan's management must have been looking at return flights.

These are not performances or results you can predict. They don't follow a script.

But – just like in 1992 – Pakistan have made it to the final. Against all odds, and criticism thrown their way.

The team may still not have peaked, but a victory is now in sight.

A semi-final victory against New Zealand, just like in 1992 as well as 1999, has also made Pakistan a strong contender.

But there is one difference. The England of 1992 is very different to the one playing at the moment. Perhaps, if I dare say, closer to the form Australia reached in 1999.

In probably the most one-sided match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, England thrashed India, making them look like a second-string unit in a walkover that sent shivers even down the spine of Pakistan's fans. A target of 169 was completed with 10 wickets, and 24 balls to spare.

The momentum is definitely with England at the moment.

At the same time, Pakistan openers – Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam – have only begun to come to form. Such is their consistency and talent that a few string of run-scores are completely against expectation. This is how high the bar is with them, and says so much about Pakistan's reliable opening pair.

Another similarity being drawn is the advent of Mohammad Haris deep in the tournament. Comparisons are being drawn with the start of a legend's career – Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is Wasim Akram-equivalent in this World Cup.

One thing's for sure — the players look calm, relaxed. They don't look on edge or too nervous.

This works both ways. A calm Pakistan can take on an in-form England. But make them too relaxed, and Pakistan can misfire. England will not let up, and they too, will have the 1992 revenge in mind.

Perhaps, it is time the similarities are forgotten, and new memories are created. We have lived for too long in the past.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners

T20 World Cup

Bilal Hussain

The writer is a Reporter at Business Recorder (Digital)

Comments

1000 characters
Hussain Nov 12, 2022 08:09pm
You are right. Its time we move on from 1992. God knows we have suffered enough
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Move on from 1992, this is 2022

Imran Khan steps up criticism of PM Shehbaz over army chief appointment

Pakistan must ride wave of confidence in T20 World Cup final: Babar Azam

Dar meets officials from leading commercial banks in Dubai

COAS visits Lahore garrison, lauds devotion of troops to defend motherland

‘I am perfectly fine,’ clarifies Sanaullah after image of him on hospital bed surfaces

Turkey seeks Ukraine peace talks despite Western actions, Erdogan says

India’s Oct inflation seen falling below 7%

Ukraine foreign minister says West on way to ‘joint victory’

Biden says US-ASEAN pact to address ‘biggest issues of our time’

India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, Yellen says

Read more stories