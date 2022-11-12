Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 11, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 11, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,092.95
High: 43,122.57
Low: 42,805.09
Net Change: 191.68
Volume (000): 103,402
Value (000): 5,685,153
Makt Cap (000) 1,623,376,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,066.66
NET CH (-) 17.24
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,572.66
NET CH (-) 12.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,560.98
NET CH (-) 8.66
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,944.65
NET CH (-) 15.77
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,972.05
NET CH (+) 86.39
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,609.21
NET CH (+) 120.12
------------------------------------
As on: 11-November-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments