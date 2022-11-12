KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 11, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,092.95 High: 43,122.57 Low: 42,805.09 Net Change: 191.68 Volume (000): 103,402 Value (000): 5,685,153 Makt Cap (000) 1,623,376,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,066.66 NET CH (-) 17.24 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,572.66 NET CH (-) 12.61 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,560.98 NET CH (-) 8.66 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,944.65 NET CH (-) 15.77 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,972.05 NET CH (+) 86.39 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,609.21 NET CH (+) 120.12 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-November-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022