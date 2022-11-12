AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 11, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 11, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 43,092.95
High:                      43,122.57
Low:                       42,805.09
Net Change:                   191.68
Volume (000):                103,402
Value (000):               5,685,153
Makt Cap (000)         1,623,376,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,066.66
NET CH                     (-) 17.24
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,572.66
NET CH                     (-) 12.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,560.98
NET CH                      (-) 8.66
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,944.65
NET CH                     (-) 15.77
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,972.05
NET CH                     (+) 86.39
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,609.21
NET CH                    (+) 120.12
------------------------------------
As on:              11-November-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

