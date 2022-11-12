AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
S.G.Allied Businsses 
Limited                              14-11-2022     10:30
AGP Limited                          14-11-2022     12:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company 
Limited                              15-11-2022     15:30
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited                              16-11-2022     11:30
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                          16-11-2022     11:05
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                              17-11-2022     11:00
=========================================================

