Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
S.G.Allied Businsses
Limited 14-11-2022 10:30
AGP Limited 14-11-2022 12:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company
Limited 15-11-2022 15:30
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited 16-11-2022 11:30
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 16-11-2022 11:05
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Limited 17-11-2022 11:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments