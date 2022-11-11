Fuel management solution: Shell Pakistan partners with Careem, Muawin

AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
Published November 11, 2022
KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited collaborated recently with Careem and Muawin to provide a fuel management solution for Careem Captains along with driving awareness on road safety standards.

By utilising a personalised Shell Fleet Card financed by Muawin, Careem Captains can avail fuel on credit on several Shell retail sites across the country, potentially completing more rides and growing their income. This initiative also includes an educational-safety programme for Careem Captains to build awareness about road safety and traffic hazards in Pakistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Waqar Siddiqui stated: “Shell understands the evolving needs of diverse consumer-segments. We have a vision for fueling Pakistan’s mobility landscape, to drive sustainable socio-economic growth in the country. Such resourceful collaborations with innovative enterprises like Careem and Muawin will empower frontline service-providers, and promote road-safety in Pakistan, as we remain committed to adding value to the community at large.”

Commenting on the partnership, Country Head of Careem Pakistan Feroz Jaleel stated: “Captains are at the heart of what we do and an integral part of our operations and the Careem family. This partnership with Shell and Muawin will undoubtedly help Captains in managing their fuel expenses ultimately providing a better experience to customers. Additionally, the work for safety never stops at Careem, hence the educational-safety programme for our Captains will be a great step to further empower our Captains in their everyday rides. We will continue to come up with more such initiatives to assist our Captains in simplifying and improving their lives”

Speaking at the ceremony, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Muawin Hashim Ali remarked: “Careem and their Captains are doing wonders in a country where public transport options are unable to cater to rising mobility demands. Muawin’s mission is to ensure that our Dost (MSMEs), including Ride-Hailing workers, are able to sustain and grow their livelihood. By partnering with Shell and Careem, we are truly ecstatic to expand the impact of our fuel-financing product and ensure easy access to credit for millions of Pakistanis.”

