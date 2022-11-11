AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
ANL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.41%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
GGGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
TREET 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
WAVES 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 9.2 (0.21%)
BR30 16,212 Increased By 214 (1.34%)
KSE100 42,855 Decreased By -46.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,683 Increased By 22.3 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain’s ex-finance minister Kwarteng told Truss to ‘slow down’ tax cuts

AFP Published 11 Nov, 2022 11:01am
Follow us

LONDON: Britain’s former finance minister in Liz Truss’s short-lived government said in an interview Thursday he had warned the ex-premier to “slow down” her tax cuts that triggered economic turmoil, leading to her downfall.

Kwasi Kwarteng, appointed finance minister after Truss succeeded Boris Johnson, made a series of unfunded tax cut announcements in late September as the UK faced a rate of inflation of more than 10 percent.

His “mini-budget” panicked the markets, sent the pound to an all-time low and caused both the International Monetary Fund and the central bank to issue warnings.

Kwarteng was sacked in mid-October by Truss, who had campaigned on the economic programme and was voted into office by the Conservative rank-and-file after Johnson’s resignation.

“I think the prime minister was very much of the view that we needed to move things fast. But I think it was too quick,” he said on Talk TV in his first interview since his dismissal, which aired Thursday night.

“After the mini-budget, we were going at breakneck speed and I said, you know, we should slow down, slow down,” Kwarteng said.

“She said, ‘Well, I’ve only got two years’, and I said, ‘You will have two months if you carry on like this’. And that is, I’m afraid, what happened.”

Kwarteng said he told Truss it was “mad” to fire him because “if chancellors are sacked by the prime minister for doing what the prime minister campaigned on, that leaves the prime minister in a very weak position”.

Liz Truss resigns after six weeks as UK prime minister

But “I think she genuinely thought that that was the right thing to buy her more time to set her premiership on the right path,” he said.

While he admitted he was “responsible” for the disruption caused by the budget announcements and regretted them, he did not apologise.

Truss was forced to resign in mid-October after less than 50 days in office – becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in Britain’s history.

Since then, her budget plan has been trashed by the new government of Rishi Sunak, who succeeded her on October 25.

Boris Johnson Liz Truss Kwasi Kwarteng tax cuts

Comments

1000 characters

Britain’s ex-finance minister Kwarteng told Truss to ‘slow down’ tax cuts

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid, says ‘dystopia’ already here

Pakistan drawing inspiration from ’92 win over England: Hayden

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Govt unlikely to ensure 8-hour smooth supply of gas during winter

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

Read more stories